Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Announces Earnings Results

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.08), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. Ameren updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.520-4.720 EPS.
Ameren Trading Down 1.5 %
AEE stock traded down $1.16 on Friday, hitting $74.09. 2,662,215 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,249,679. Ameren has a twelve month low of $67.03 and a twelve month high of $90.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.44.
Ameren Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is a positive change from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is 61.61%.
In other news, CEO Martin J. Lyons sold 7,270 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $513,989.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,434 shares in the company, valued at $17,422,883.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 1,630 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $115,241.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,883 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,385,328.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Ameren
Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.
