American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.13), Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $423.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.28 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 22.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. American Homes 4 Rent updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.700-1.760 EPS.

American Homes 4 Rent Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock traded down $0.64 on Friday, reaching $35.76. The company had a trading volume of 2,358,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,082,600. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.50. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1 year low of $31.36 and a 1 year high of $37.97. The firm has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

American Homes 4 Rent Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. This is a positive change from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Homes 4 Rent

In related news, Director Matthew J. Hart sold 7,263 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.76, for a total value of $266,987.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,519,511.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, COO Bryan Smith sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.77, for a total transaction of $1,838,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 125,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,617,576.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Matthew J. Hart sold 7,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.76, for a total transaction of $266,987.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,519,511.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 60,263 shares of company stock worth $2,212,078 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com downgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Citigroup upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

About American Homes 4 Rent

AMH (NYSE: AMH) is a leading large-scale integrated owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties. Our goal is to simplify the experience of leasing a home and deliver peace of mind to households across the country.

