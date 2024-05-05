American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by Horan Capital Advisors LLC.

Horan Capital Advisors LLC. cut its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 36.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 599 shares during the quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in American Tower by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,299,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,144,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,029 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 2,329.8% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,329,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $218,682,000 after buying an additional 1,275,052 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in American Tower by 16,195.9% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 849,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,833,560,000 after acquiring an additional 844,128 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in American Tower by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,984,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,135,227,000 after acquiring an additional 691,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in American Tower by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,255,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $535,447,000 after acquiring an additional 607,199 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other American Tower news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 5,054 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total transaction of $962,584.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,532,080.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other American Tower news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 5,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total value of $962,584.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,532,080.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 11,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total value of $2,367,722.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,953,352.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on AMT. Scotiabank cut their price target on American Tower from $243.00 to $223.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Mizuho began coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on American Tower from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $226.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.91.

American Tower Price Performance

American Tower stock traded up $2.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $181.74. The stock had a trading volume of 3,130,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,879,452. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.12, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.69. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $154.58 and a 1-year high of $219.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $189.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.39.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.47). American Tower had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th were issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 146.61%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Further Reading

