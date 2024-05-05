AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.63-$1.65 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.67. AMETEK also updated its FY24 guidance to $6.74-$6.86 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on AMETEK from $192.00 to $188.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AMETEK from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, March 2nd. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $180.78.

AME traded up $3.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $166.56. The stock had a trading volume of 2,065,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 956,196. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.21. AMETEK has a 1-year low of $136.89 and a 1-year high of $186.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 19.57%. AMETEK’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that AMETEK will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $0.28 dividend. This is a boost from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is currently 19.68%.

In other news, VP Thomas M. Montgomery sold 6,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.38, for a total transaction of $1,277,453.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,993,641.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Thomas M. Montgomery sold 6,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.38, for a total value of $1,277,453.58. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 21,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,993,641.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $141,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,863,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,881 shares of company stock worth $10,689,758. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

