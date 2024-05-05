Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Stake Reduced by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management cut its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,830,201 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 102,747 shares during the quarter. Amgen accounts for approximately 1.1% of LSV Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Amgen were worth $527,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Amgen in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.09, for a total transaction of $662,811.53. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,883 shares in the company, valued at $3,094,268.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink cut shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $324.00 to $318.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, April 12th. UBS Group upped their price target on Amgen from $284.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays raised Amgen from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on Amgen from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.05.

Shares of AMGN stock traded up $32.90 on Friday, reaching $311.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,644,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,279,398. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $274.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $281.50. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $211.71 and a 1 year high of $329.72. The company has a market capitalization of $166.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.20. Amgen had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 145.62%. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 19.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 128.57%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

