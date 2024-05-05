Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.20, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 145.62% and a net margin of 12.74%. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.98 EPS. Amgen updated its FY24 guidance to $19.00 to $20.20 EPS.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $311.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14. The company has a market capitalization of $166.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.60. Amgen has a 12 month low of $211.71 and a 12 month high of $329.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $274.95 and a 200-day moving average of $281.50.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 128.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,117 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.09, for a total transaction of $662,811.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,094,268.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMGN. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $336.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group lifted their price target on Amgen from $284.00 to $307.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Amgen from $332.00 to $328.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Amgen from $271.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, April 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.05.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Amgen

Amgen Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.