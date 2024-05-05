Analysts Set Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Price Target at $56.75

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $73.44.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CVNA. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Carvana from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Raymond James upgraded Carvana from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Carvana in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Carvana from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Carvana from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th.

In other news, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 15,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $1,035,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 150,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,358,694. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $1,035,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 150,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,358,694. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Thomas Taira sold 4,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total transaction of $347,679.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 164,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,654,268.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 442,233 shares of company stock valued at $38,200,169. 17.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 13.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,756,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,478,000 after buying an additional 1,784,009 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Carvana by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,023,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,648,000 after purchasing an additional 655,603 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Carvana by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,696,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,160,000 after purchasing an additional 24,560 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Carvana by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,483,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,560,000 after purchasing an additional 216,893 shares during the period. Finally, Goodnow Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carvana by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Goodnow Investment Group LLC now owns 1,464,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,532,000 after purchasing an additional 23,140 shares during the period. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVNA stock opened at $121.67 on Tuesday. Carvana has a 1-year low of $6.92 and a 1-year high of $124.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.88. The firm has a market cap of $24.57 billion, a PE ratio of 53.36 and a beta of 3.28.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.97) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Carvana will post -3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

