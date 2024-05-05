Analysts Set Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) Target Price at $17.20

Shares of Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the five analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.20.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HLIT shares. StockNews.com raised Harmonic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Harmonic in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. TheStreet upgraded Harmonic from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Harmonic from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 30th.

In other Harmonic news, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 14,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.68, for a total transaction of $201,738.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 156,559 shares in the company, valued at $2,141,727.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Harmonic news, SVP Nimrod Ben-Natan sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.91, for a total transaction of $1,291,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 302,214 shares in the company, valued at $3,901,582.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 14,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.68, for a total value of $201,738.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 156,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,141,727.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HLIT. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Harmonic in the first quarter valued at about $923,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Harmonic by 37.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 98,124 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 26,622 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Harmonic by 0.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 585,533 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,870,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Harmonic by 1,289.8% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 172,340 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 159,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,355,274 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $18,215,000 after purchasing an additional 57,002 shares during the last quarter. 99.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HLIT opened at $10.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.78. Harmonic has a fifty-two week low of $8.80 and a fifty-two week high of $18.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.04). Harmonic had a return on equity of 1.35% and a net margin of 12.37%. The company had revenue of $122.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Harmonic will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband solutions worldwide. The company operates through Broadband and Video segments. The Broadband segment sells broadband access solutions and related services, including cOS software-based broadband access solutions to broadband operators; and cOS central cloud services, a subscription service for cOS customers.

