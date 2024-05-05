Analysts Set Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Price Target at $21.33

Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.29.

HST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised Host Hotels & Resorts from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Host Hotels & Resorts

Insider Transactions at Host Hotels & Resorts

Institutional Trading of Host Hotels & Resorts

In related news, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 28,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $591,981.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,225,577 shares in the company, valued at $46,826,140.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 57.5% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:HST opened at $18.65 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $14.92 and a 12-month high of $21.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.32.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 13.35%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.43%.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

(Get Free Report

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.