Analysts Set Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Target Price at $39.00

Shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.00.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on KRC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays started coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Kilroy Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Kilroy Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $360,831,000. Rush Island Management LP acquired a new position in Kilroy Realty in the third quarter valued at about $35,572,000. Senvest Management LLC raised its position in Kilroy Realty by 39.5% in the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,961,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,600,000 after purchasing an additional 837,755 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Kilroy Realty during the third quarter worth about $25,093,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 25.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,025,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,028,000 after acquiring an additional 404,821 shares during the period. 94.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE KRC opened at $33.93 on Tuesday. Kilroy Realty has a fifty-two week low of $25.99 and a fifty-two week high of $43.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.89 and its 200 day moving average is $35.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.37%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 124.14%.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Seattle and Austin. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

