Ankr Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $16.87 Million (ANKR)

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 5th. Ankr has a total market capitalization of $486.77 million and $16.87 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ankr has traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ankr token can now be bought for approximately $0.0487 or 0.00000076 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ankr alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00009057 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00011631 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001451 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63,706.42 or 0.99942980 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00012489 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00009224 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000058 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.02 or 0.00095724 BTC.

Ankr Profile

ANKR is a token. It was first traded on July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Ankr is www.ankr.com/blog. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com.

Buying and Selling Ankr

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Ankr is 0.04870117 USD and is down -2.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 305 active market(s) with $18,217,008.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ankr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ankr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ankr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ankr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.