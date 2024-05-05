Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

Separately, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Antero Midstream presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.70.

Antero Midstream Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AM traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.15. 3,691,787 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,302,911. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 2.26. Antero Midstream has a 52-week low of $10.09 and a 52-week high of $14.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.82 and a 200-day moving average of $12.98.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). Antero Midstream had a net margin of 36.67% and a return on equity of 20.82%. The business had revenue of $279.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Antero Midstream will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Antero Midstream Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.36%. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 112.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Antero Midstream news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 16,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.67, for a total value of $224,105.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 170,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,327,536.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Antero Midstream

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream during the 1st quarter worth about $1,986,000. Graypoint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream during the 1st quarter worth about $142,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 778,529 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,946,000 after acquiring an additional 137,340 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,932,935 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $41,237,000 after acquiring an additional 452,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in Antero Midstream by 0.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 427,703 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,014,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

Featured Articles

