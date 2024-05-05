Apollo Currency (APL) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $798,369.33

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 23.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 5th. One Apollo Currency coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Apollo Currency has a total market capitalization of $798,369.33 and $45.86 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded 37.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.37 or 0.00058132 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00011525 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.19 or 0.00020516 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00014456 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00003672 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00007617 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001083 BTC.

Apollo Currency Coin Profile

Apollo Currency (CRYPTO:APL) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins and its circulating supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Apollo Currency is apollofintech.medium.com. The official website for Apollo Currency is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency.

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo Fintech is a leading blockchain and fintech company that provides advanced solutions for financial transactions and digital asset management. They focus on a scalable blockchain platform with smart contracts and innovative consensus protocols for efficient decentralized applications. Apollo Currency (APL) is their native cryptocurrency, used for secure and private transactions while facilitating various financial services within their ecosystem.”

