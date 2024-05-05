Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Acquired by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,794,715 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 213,987 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $290,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 47.0% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,480,780 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $343,464,000 after purchasing an additional 793,610 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,724,217 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $441,514,000 after buying an additional 778,716 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,995,287 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,383,848,000 after buying an additional 570,080 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 13,929.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 515,028 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $834,710,000 after buying an additional 511,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in Applied Materials by 117.6% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 926,917 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $128,341,000 after acquiring an additional 500,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMAT traded up $6.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $204.09. The company had a trading volume of 3,818,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,695,384. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $111.72 and a 12-month high of $214.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.57. The company has a market capitalization of $169.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.58.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.23. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 43.56% and a net margin of 27.03%. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 15.06%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AMAT shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Applied Materials from $185.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.50.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

