Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Stock Position Decreased by VeraBank N.A.

VeraBank N.A. decreased its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,503 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. VeraBank N.A.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $568,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Applied Materials by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,992 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,476 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,255 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,794,715 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $290,869,000 after purchasing an additional 213,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Applied Materials by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,382 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AMAT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Mizuho increased their target price on Applied Materials from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $220.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.50.

Applied Materials Price Performance

AMAT stock traded up $6.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $204.09. The company had a trading volume of 3,818,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,695,384. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $203.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.57. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $111.72 and a fifty-two week high of $214.91. The company has a market cap of $169.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.23. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 43.56% and a net margin of 27.03%. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.06%.

Applied Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.