AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) Price Target Raised to $85.00

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on APP. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on AppLovin from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on AppLovin from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. TheStreet raised AppLovin from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on AppLovin in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on AppLovin from $65.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $63.60.

AppLovin Trading Up 3.6 %

NASDAQ APP opened at $75.07 on Wednesday. AppLovin has a fifty-two week low of $16.56 and a fifty-two week high of $79.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.10. The stock has a market cap of $25.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.85.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. AppLovin had a return on equity of 24.69% and a net margin of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $953.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that AppLovin will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AppLovin news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 50,000 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total value of $3,750,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 471,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,371,715.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AppLovin news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 50,000 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total value of $3,750,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 471,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,371,715.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Stumpf sold 2,775 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total value of $175,657.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 362,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,931,311.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 61,215 shares of company stock valued at $4,416,815. Corporate insiders own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APP. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AppLovin during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. 41.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

