Ardor (ARDR) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $6.38 Million

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 5th. Over the last seven days, Ardor has traded 3.3% lower against the dollar. Ardor has a total market cap of $104.31 million and approximately $6.38 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ardor coin can currently be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000163 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.11 or 0.00057893 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00011134 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.96 or 0.00020227 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00013831 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00003487 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00007250 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001072 BTC.

Ardor Coin Profile

Ardor (ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor.

Ardor Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency token used to secure the Ardor network. It operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, allowing holders to stake their tokens to validate and forge new blocks. The Ardor Platform is a scalable, multi-chain blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, separating the network security chain from transactional chains for scalability and customization. ARDR tokens are used for securing the network, paying fees for child chain creation, and participating in decision-making processes within the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

