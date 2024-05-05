ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC Acquires 8,182 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 100,433 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,182 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 2.1% of ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $14,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 120,234,117 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,852,868,000 after acquiring an additional 4,348,188 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 11.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 95,941,129 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,649,838,000 after acquiring an additional 9,703,425 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.3% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 57,269,184 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,550,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,060 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 27,744,572 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,658,122,000 after acquiring an additional 92,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 19,822,203 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,613,557,000 after acquiring an additional 390,118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total value of $93,086.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,903,886.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total transaction of $93,086.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,903,886.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total transaction of $41,853.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,291 shares in the company, valued at $1,296,187.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 275,129 shares of company stock valued at $40,382,765 over the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Raymond James increased their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.67.

GOOG traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $168.99. 22,767,056 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,353,938. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.70 and a 1-year high of $176.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $151.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.75 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

