ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC Boosts Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AFL stock traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $83.21. The company had a trading volume of 2,938,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,533,085. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.08. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $64.10 and a twelve month high of $86.26. The company has a market capitalization of $47.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.89.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.08. Aflac had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 27.67%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. This is a positive change from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.08%.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.62, for a total value of $423,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,516,390.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 30,493 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.91, for a total value of $2,436,695.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 86,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,879,451.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.62, for a total value of $423,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,516,390.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 46,493 shares of company stock worth $3,765,706. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group upped their target price on Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Aflac from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Aflac from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Aflac from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.31.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

