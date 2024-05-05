ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC Cuts Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT)

ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC cut its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 42,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,983 shares during the period. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October were worth $1,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 7.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 286,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,744,000 after acquiring an additional 21,124 shares during the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 5.7% in the third quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 361,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,287,000 after buying an additional 19,372 shares during the period. Requisite Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October during the third quarter valued at approximately $476,000. My Personal CFO LLC grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 18.1% during the third quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 10,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 35,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October Stock Performance

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.60. 16,004 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $618.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.26.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (POCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. POCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

