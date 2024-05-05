ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC Decreases Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC cut its stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLVFree Report) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 451,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 38,695 shares during the quarter. iShares Silver Trust accounts for about 1.5% of ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC owned 0.09% of iShares Silver Trust worth $9,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in iShares Silver Trust by 14.7% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 198,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,028,000 after buying an additional 25,450 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000.

iShares Silver Trust Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA SLV traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.22. 26,859,138 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,351,391. iShares Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $18.97 and a 52 week high of $27.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.11.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

