ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC Decreases Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC decreased its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,554 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 31 shares during the period. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Netflix by 3.5% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 7,979 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,583 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,786 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,319 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lifted its holdings in Netflix by 36.6% in the third quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 1,381 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 18,361 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $551.54, for a total value of $10,126,825.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 28 shares in the company, valued at $15,443.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 18,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $551.54, for a total value of $10,126,825.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 28 shares in the company, valued at $15,443.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total transaction of $354,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 152,833 shares of company stock worth $88,270,051 over the last ninety days. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Redburn Atlantic raised their price target on Netflix from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $726.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $631.15.

Netflix Stock Up 2.5 %

NFLX traded up $14.19 on Friday, reaching $579.34. 3,307,524 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,520,712. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $249.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.20, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $602.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $526.33. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $317.95 and a 52-week high of $639.00.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

