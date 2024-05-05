ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC Has $470,000 Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC lowered its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 45.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 815 shares during the period. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arvest Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,775,000. Stewardship Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 84,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,154,000 after acquiring an additional 20,951 shares in the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,596,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 48,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,679,000 after acquiring an additional 3,256 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV traded up $6.38 on Friday, hitting $513.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,003,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,734,856. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $514.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $483.84. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $405.54 and a fifty-two week high of $527.16. The company has a market capitalization of $443.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

