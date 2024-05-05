ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC Has $6.28 Million Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC lessened its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,914 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $6,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 69.5% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 239 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of UPS stock traded down $0.79 on Friday, hitting $146.43. 2,039,256 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,606,672. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $149.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.67. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $133.68 and a one year high of $192.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.84 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 37.42% and a net margin of 6.60%. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 94.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UPS. UBS Group raised United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Argus cut United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, HSBC raised United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.23.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on UPS

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.