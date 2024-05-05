ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC Raises Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,237 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Wyrmwood Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lam Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 202.2% during the fourth quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 190 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in Tesla in the third quarter worth $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of TSLA traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $181.19. 75,491,539 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,969,304. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.80 and a 1-year high of $299.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $577.85 billion, a PE ratio of 46.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 2.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $173.85 and a 200 day moving average of $205.42.

Insider Activity

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total value of $2,143,785.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,376,229.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total value of $2,143,785.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,376,229.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total transaction of $18,247,369.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,920,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 209,098 shares of company stock worth $38,802,534 over the last 90 days. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TSLA has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $234.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.90.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TSLA

About Tesla

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.