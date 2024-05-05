ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC Sells 148 Shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC reduced its position in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,390 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in RLI were worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of RLI by 1.7% during the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,727 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of RLI by 0.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 17,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,400,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of RLI by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of RLI by 2.9% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of RLI by 129.7% during the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 271 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RLI. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of RLI from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of RLI from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Compass Point upped their price target on shares of RLI from $158.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of RLI in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RLI presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.25.

RLI Stock Up 0.3 %

RLI stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $143.57. 136,850 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,231. The company has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $144.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.25. RLI Corp. has a 12-month low of $123.04 and a 12-month high of $149.20.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.26. RLI had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The business had revenue of $444.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that RLI Corp. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

RLI Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. This is an increase from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.92%.

About RLI

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

