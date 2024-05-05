ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC Sells 158,885 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC lessened its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 83.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 158,885 shares during the quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its holdings in Pfizer by 40.5% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 4,739,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $157,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,295 shares during the period. LifePlan Financial LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $255,000. ETF Store Inc. raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 12.0% in the third quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 6,803 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. KLCM Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 173,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,004,000 after acquiring an additional 74,487 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. increased its position in Pfizer by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 225,881 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,503,000 after acquiring an additional 4,410 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PFE traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.81. The company had a trading volume of 60,568,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,900,304. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.21. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.20 and a twelve month high of $40.37.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.87 billion. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 8.58%. The business’s revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently -2,799.53%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim began coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Argus lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

