ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC Sells 554 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC reduced its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,186 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 554 shares during the quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in Salesforce by 333.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 130 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.53, for a total transaction of $4,042,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,707,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,425,005,846.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Brian Millham sold 24,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.08, for a total transaction of $7,386,762.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.53, for a total transaction of $4,042,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,707,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,425,005,846.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 629,993 shares of company stock valued at $184,255,474 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Salesforce stock traded up $1.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $273.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,041,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,219,539. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $190.76 and a one year high of $318.71. The company has a market capitalization of $264.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $294.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $266.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. Salesforce’s payout ratio is currently 9.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CRM shares. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Salesforce in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Salesforce from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $365.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 target price (up previously from $325.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $310.61.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CRM

Salesforce Company Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.