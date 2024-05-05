ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC Sells 612 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC lowered its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,243 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 612 shares during the quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in CSX by 10.4% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 29,191,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $897,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748,738 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in CSX by 3.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,340,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $748,471,000 after buying an additional 739,411 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in CSX by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,378,276 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $775,855,000 after buying an additional 470,640 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in CSX by 1.4% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,307,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $655,198,000 after acquiring an additional 303,684 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in CSX by 0.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,082,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $340,792,000 after acquiring an additional 56,856 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CSX shares. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of CSX from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

CSX Price Performance

Shares of CSX stock traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $33.85. 6,618,097 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,806,096. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $29.03 and a 12-month high of $40.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.54. The company has a market cap of $66.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 29.58% and a net margin of 24.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company's revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSX Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.37%.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

