Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Reduce” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.67.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on ASAN shares. Bank of America began coverage on Asana in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on Asana in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Asana in the third quarter worth $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Asana by 1,015.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Asana by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Asana by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Asana in the fourth quarter valued at about $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.21% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:ASAN opened at $15.72 on Tuesday. Asana has a one year low of $13.34 and a one year high of $26.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.44 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80.
Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.06. Asana had a negative net margin of 39.39% and a negative return on equity of 75.22%. The firm had revenue of $171.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.59 million. On average, analysts predict that Asana will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.
Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; manage work across a portfolio of projects or workflows, see progress against goals, identify bottlenecks, resource constraints, and milestones; and communicate company-wide goals, monitor status, and oversee work across projects and portfolios to gain real-time insights.
