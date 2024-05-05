Ashland (NYSE:ASH) PT Raised to $116.00

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Free Report) had its price objective raised by UBS Group from $114.00 to $116.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

ASH has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Ashland from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Ashland from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. TheStreet raised Ashland from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Ashland in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Ashland from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $103.11.

Shares of ASH opened at $95.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $95.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.92. Ashland has a one year low of $70.82 and a one year high of $99.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 3.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42 and a beta of 0.92.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $575.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.64 million. Ashland had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 5.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ashland will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commerce Bank raised its position in Ashland by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Ashland by 122.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. lifted its stake in Ashland by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 4,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Ashland by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in Ashland by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 93.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients in the North and Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

