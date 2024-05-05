Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Atlantic American Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AAME opened at $1.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.35 million, a PE ratio of -62.65 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.41 and its 200-day moving average is $2.26. Atlantic American has a 1 year low of $1.49 and a 1 year high of $3.00.

Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $46.75 million for the quarter. Atlantic American had a negative return on equity of 0.31% and a negative net margin of 0.09%.

Atlantic American Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Atlantic American

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th. Atlantic American’s payout ratio is -66.64%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Atlantic American stock. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Independent Advisor Alliance owned approximately 0.06% of Atlantic American at the end of the most recent reporting period. 5.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Atlantic American

Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. The company offers property and casualty insurance products, including commercial automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; general liability; and inland marine insurance products.

