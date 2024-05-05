Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Atrion Price Performance

Shares of ATRI stock opened at $414.95 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $412.89 and a 200 day moving average of $365.53. Atrion has a 1 year low of $274.98 and a 1 year high of $613.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $730.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.62 and a beta of 0.62.

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter. Atrion had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 11.46%. The business had revenue of $43.58 million for the quarter.

Atrion Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $2.20 dividend. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Atrion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.78%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATRI. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in Atrion by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 86 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atrion in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Atrion by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 189 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Atrion by 592.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 270 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atrion during the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. 66.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atrion Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Atrion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmic applications in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

Recommended Stories

