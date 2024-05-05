AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Position Lowered by Baxter Bros Inc.

Baxter Bros Inc. decreased its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,034 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,530 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $722,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of T. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 185.6% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 52,613,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $790,301,000 after purchasing an additional 34,189,954 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 130.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 57,515,546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $863,884,000 after purchasing an additional 32,558,342 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 38.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 34,558,594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $519,070,000 after purchasing an additional 9,518,478 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 30.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,227,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $393,931,000 after purchasing an additional 6,137,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 43.0% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,739,648 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $221,242,000 after acquiring an additional 4,432,136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on T shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. TheStreet raised shares of AT&T from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.81.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE T traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.85. 24,023,192 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,324,028. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.43 and a twelve month high of $18.16. The firm has a market cap of $120.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $30.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.59%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 59.68%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

