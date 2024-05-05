Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Receives $125.90 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $125.90.

ALV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Autoliv from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Autoliv from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Mizuho increased their target price on Autoliv from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 12th.

Insider Transactions at Autoliv

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Mikael Bratt sold 4,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.72, for a total transaction of $463,676.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,547 shares in the company, valued at $1,925,256.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Mikael Bratt sold 4,226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.72, for a total value of $463,676.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,925,256.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Anthony J. Nellis sold 760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $83,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,859 shares in the company, valued at $534,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 7,606 shares of company stock worth $835,205 over the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KRS Capital Management LLC raised its position in Autoliv by 3.7% in the first quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Autoliv by 0.6% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 18,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC raised its position in Autoliv by 8.5% in the third quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Autoliv by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,490 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in Autoliv by 84.1% in the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. 69.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autoliv Stock Performance

ALV opened at $121.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.91. Autoliv has a 1-year low of $79.66 and a 1-year high of $125.91.

Autoliv Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 11th. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.43%.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

