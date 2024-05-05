Avalanche (AVAX) Market Cap Hits $14.16 Billion

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 5th. During the last week, Avalanche has traded 7.6% higher against the dollar. One Avalanche coin can currently be purchased for $37.23 or 0.00058285 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Avalanche has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion and approximately $429.09 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00011129 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.91 or 0.00020212 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00013859 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00003556 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00007204 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001077 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000169 BTC.

About Avalanche

Avalanche (AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 439,014,807 coins and its circulating supply is 380,325,167 coins. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

