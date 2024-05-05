Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.30-1.45 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $685-705 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $691.07 million.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Avanos Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday.
Avanos Medical Stock Performance
Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $173.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.43 million. Avanos Medical had a negative net margin of 9.15% and a positive return on equity of 3.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Avanos Medical will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.
Insider Activity at Avanos Medical
In other news, CFO Michael Greiner sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.12, for a total transaction of $152,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 151,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,896,584.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Avanos Medical Company Profile
Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, offers medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions.
