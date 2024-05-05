Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.30-1.45 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $685-705 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $691.07 million.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Avanos Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday.

AVNS stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.68. The company had a trading volume of 246,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,695. Avanos Medical has a 52 week low of $17.24 and a 52 week high of $26.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.91.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $173.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.43 million. Avanos Medical had a negative net margin of 9.15% and a positive return on equity of 3.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Avanos Medical will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael Greiner sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.12, for a total transaction of $152,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 151,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,896,584.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, offers medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions.

