Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 6th. Analysts expect Axsome Therapeutics to post earnings of ($1.22) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.48. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 70.67% and a negative net margin of 88.41%. The business had revenue of $71.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.38 million. On average, analysts expect Axsome Therapeutics to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ AXSM opened at $74.80 on Friday. Axsome Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $55.02 and a fifty-two week high of $98.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.63. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.38 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.49.

In other Axsome Therapeutics news, COO Mark L. Jacobson sold 24,662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $1,904,892.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Axsome Therapeutics news, COO Mark L. Jacobson sold 24,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $1,904,892.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Roger Jeffs sold 29,976 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total transaction of $2,089,327.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 120,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,416,693.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 24.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AXSM. UBS Group started coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Axsome Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.00.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

