Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 6th. Analysts expect Axsome Therapeutics to post earnings of ($1.22) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.48. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 70.67% and a negative net margin of 88.41%. The business had revenue of $71.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.38 million. On average, analysts expect Axsome Therapeutics to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Axsome Therapeutics Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ AXSM opened at $74.80 on Friday. Axsome Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $55.02 and a fifty-two week high of $98.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.63. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.38 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.49.
Insider Buying and Selling
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have weighed in on AXSM. UBS Group started coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Axsome Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.00.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Axsome Therapeutics
Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile
Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Axsome Therapeutics
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/29 – 5/3
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Apple’s Earnings Show Investors Its Strength and Its Weakness
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Bargain Alert: 3 Large Caps With Extremely Oversold RSIs
Receive News & Ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axsome Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.