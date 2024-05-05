Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,862 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 22.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,862 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $2,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PNC. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 350.0% in the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Insider Activity at The PNC Financial Services Group

In related news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $446,460.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,442,347.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PNC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $171.00 to $162.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. HSBC raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $141.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.02.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PNC

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of PNC traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $156.22. 1,141,551 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,722,543. The company has a market cap of $62.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.16. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.40 and a 52-week high of $162.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $153.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 16.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.06%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.