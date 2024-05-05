Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Acquires 3,407 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,009 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,407 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $3,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVO. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,419,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,129,761,000 after buying an additional 11,727,507 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 122.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,077,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,328,000 after purchasing an additional 6,654,614 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 96.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,215,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,021,000 after acquiring an additional 4,526,199 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 91.7% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 9,097,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,354,000 after acquiring an additional 4,350,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter valued at approximately $718,995,000. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

Novo Nordisk A/S stock traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $123.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,932,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,905,318. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $75.56 and a 1-year high of $138.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $127.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.93. The company has a market cap of $552.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.43, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 36.56% and a return on equity of 92.21%. The company had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.14 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Friday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.60.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.