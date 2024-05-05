Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Acquires 8,171 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,694 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,171 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $2,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Patten Group Inc. increased its stake in Williams Companies by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 23,899 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,476 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 11,753 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 12,263 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,803 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WMB traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.67. 4,420,828 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,587,367. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.85 and a 200-day moving average of $36.00. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $28.27 and a one year high of $39.76. The firm has a market cap of $47.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76, a PEG ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Williams Companies had a net margin of 29.22% and a return on equity of 16.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.52%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.22.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

