Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 3,765 IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,090,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 51,631.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 547,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,075,000 after purchasing an additional 546,775 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 24.9% in the third quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 689,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,661,000 after purchasing an additional 137,621 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 46.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 248,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,651,000 after purchasing an additional 79,102 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 246,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,614,000 after purchasing an additional 78,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 51.3% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 225,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,353,000 after purchasing an additional 76,350 shares during the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at IDEXX Laboratories

In other news, SVP George Fennell sold 8,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $573.87, for a total value of $4,704,586.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,851,815.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.61, for a total value of $6,871,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,377,624.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP George Fennell sold 8,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.87, for a total transaction of $4,704,586.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,851,815.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,524 shares of company stock worth $24,871,960 over the last three months. 2.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of IDXX stock traded up $4.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $480.60. The stock had a trading volume of 547,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,434. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $523.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $512.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $372.50 and a 12 month high of $583.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.69 billion, a PE ratio of 46.52, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.27.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.20. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 63.66%. The company had revenue of $901.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.88 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.05 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IDXX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $525.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $655.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $580.88.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

