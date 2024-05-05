Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 21.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,360 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,091 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $2,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,320,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,747,000 after buying an additional 640,943 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,661,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,434,000 after purchasing an additional 283,476 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,557,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,574,000 after buying an additional 581,860 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,939,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,906,000 after buying an additional 153,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 348.3% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,605,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,989,000 after buying an additional 1,247,751 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHR traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 510,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 997,054. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.75. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $47.03 and a 1 year high of $51.22.

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

