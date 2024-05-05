Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Buys 35,690 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 20.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 206,971 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,690 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $11,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JEPI. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $285,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 35,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 2,881 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

JEPI stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.06. 3,612,419 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,540,817. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $51.38 and a 1 year high of $57.94.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

