Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTAB)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTAB – Free Report) by 51.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 138,290 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,034 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC owned about 1.87% of Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF worth $2,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HTAB. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 26,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its position in Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF by 47.1% during the third quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 35,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 11,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $876,000.

Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of HTAB stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $19.26. 110,517 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,265. Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $17.75 and a twelve month high of $19.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.24.

About Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF

The Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF (HTAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Municipal Managed Money index. The fund is an actively managed fund of US investment-grade debt selected for tax-efficient cash flow. Investments include both taxable and tax-free debt, and the fund uses derivatives to supplement its tax-efficient strategy.

