Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Has $1.91 Million Stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 955.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,942 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $1,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AON. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AON in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AON during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of AON during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in AON during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AON during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Get AON alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on AON from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on AON in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of AON from $378.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of AON from $325.00 to $315.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on AON from $300.00 to $289.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AON has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $329.69.

AON Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE:AON traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $279.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,750,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,416,371. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $268.06 and a 52 week high of $347.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $313.86 and its 200 day moving average is $312.59. The company has a market cap of $60.87 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.90.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.86 by ($0.20). AON had a negative return on equity of 1,083.00% and a net margin of 19.04%. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Aon plc will post 15.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AON Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a $0.675 dividend. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.16%.

Insider Activity

In other AON news, insider Lisa Stevens sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.26, for a total value of $4,098,380.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,073 shares in the company, valued at $3,175,613.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Lisa Stevens sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.26, for a total value of $4,098,380.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,175,613.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christa Davies sold 20,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.40, for a total transaction of $6,420,445.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 159,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,690,098. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,532 shares of company stock valued at $23,335,805 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

AON Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.