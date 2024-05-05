Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Has $10.02 Million Holdings in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPD)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPD – Free Report) by 28.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 348,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135,616 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 8.20% of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF worth $10,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 41,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF during the third quarter worth $211,000. Austin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF in the third quarter valued at $3,398,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 27,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 10,296 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Retirement Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $371,000.

Get Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF alerts:

Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPD stock traded up $0.40 on Friday, hitting $30.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,338. Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.33 and a fifty-two week high of $31.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.75 and its 200-day moving average is $29.10. The company has a market capitalization of $97.24 million, a PE ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 0.90.

About Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF

The Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (SPD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that provides exposure to US large-cap stocks while applying a downside options overlay strategy. SPD was launched on Sep 3, 2020 and is managed by Simplify.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.