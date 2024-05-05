Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Has $13.01 Million Stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 28.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 134,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 29,516 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $13,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,447,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,414,827,000 after buying an additional 1,636,435 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $128,523,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,457.4% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,027,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,072,000 after purchasing an additional 986,942 shares during the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4,464.2% in the fourth quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 885,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,376,000 after purchasing an additional 866,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,849,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $627,350,000 after buying an additional 804,424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

IEF stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $92.46. The stock had a trading volume of 8,501,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,849,194. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.86 and a fifty-two week high of $100.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.33 billion, a PE ratio of -21.49 and a beta of 0.05.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.2709 per share. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

