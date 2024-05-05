Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Has $177.51 Million Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 251,258 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow comprises about 5.2% of Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $177,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 69,354.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 821,648 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $580,486,000 after buying an additional 820,465 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,036,796 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,256,407,000 after buying an additional 595,697 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,467,471 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,379,217,000 after buying an additional 461,614 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1,073.7% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 406,262 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $287,020,000 after buying an additional 371,648 shares during the period. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter worth about $135,075,000. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NOW traded up $20.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $716.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,437,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,270,596. The company has a 50-day moving average of $753.36 and a 200-day moving average of $713.00. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $428.97 and a 12 month high of $815.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $147.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.98.

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other ServiceNow news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total transaction of $3,787,992.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,935,655.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other ServiceNow news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total transaction of $3,787,992.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,935,655.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $767.12, for a total transaction of $905,201.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,831.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 11,369 shares of company stock worth $8,538,300 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NOW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $840.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $896.00 to $906.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $814.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $807.28.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NOW

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.