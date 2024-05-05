Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Has $2.61 Million Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,791 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,731 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 298.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 243 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in Oracle during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its position in Oracle by 1,268.0% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 342 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Oracle by 139.4% in the fourth quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 371 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Price Performance

Oracle stock traded up $0.84 on Friday, reaching $115.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,484,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,128,065. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $94.41 and a twelve month high of $132.77. The company has a market cap of $318.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.55, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $119.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.32.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.04. Oracle had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 336.11%. The firm had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORCL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Oracle from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. HSBC increased their price target on Oracle from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Oracle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director George H. Conrades sold 25,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total value of $2,903,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at $2,071,294.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $99,966,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,546,631.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director George H. Conrades sold 25,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total value of $2,903,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,071,294.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

